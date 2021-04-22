Learn how easy it is for developers to add tournaments, event streaming, and VIP content – and monetize the fan experience.

Join GamesBeat Summit 2021 this April 28-29. Register for a free or VIP pass today.

We’re back with another tier list video, and this time Jeff Grubb and I are looking at Sony’s consoles. This includes its five PlayStation home machines and its two portable offerings.

And, yes, we did include the PlayStation 5 in our rankings. It’s a new console, but it’s still fun to place it somewhere based on our early impressions and expectations. If that makes you mad, please look deep into your heart and find a way to forgive us.

Sony has made some of the best and most popular game consoles of all time, so I enjoyed this trip through its hardware stable. Just writing about this tier list is giving me the urge to play some more Ridge Racer Type 4.

If you want to make your own tier list, you can do so here.