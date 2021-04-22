Learn how easy it is for developers to add tournaments, event streaming, and VIP content – and monetize the fan experience.

Supergiant Games scored a victory for indie development as Hades won Game of the Year today at the 24th annual Dice Awards today. The honor was one of five that the roguelite dungeon-crawler received.

The game beat out rivals including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II.

Normally held in Las Vegas at the Dice Summit in February, this year’s show was online only, hosted by Greg Miller, Jessica Chobot, and Kahlief Adams. Adams will be an emcee at our GamesBeat Summit 2021 event next week, and that event will feature our very own Visionary Awards.

The Dice Awards, staged by game industry peers in the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences, also gave Hades Outstanding Achievement for Game Direction, Outstanding Achievement for Game Design, Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game, and Action Game of the Year.

Voters have been partial to indie games. Last year, the Dice Awards chose Untitled Goose Game as its winner. While The Last of Us Part II won at the prestigious The Game Awards, Hades also came out as No. 2 for GamesBeat’s Game of the Year Award. Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which our Mike Minotti championed, beat it out. I think everybody knows who I voted for. (The Last of Us Part II). But I acknowledge that Hades is a phenomenal achievement for a small studio.

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima came in second with four awards, including Adventure Game of the Year. Half-Life: Alyx and The Last of Us Part II won two categories. The Last of Us Part II was built by a huge team at Sony’s Naughty Dog studio, and it has been the favorite for most awards with more than 215 wins for Game of the Year to date.

Here’s the complete list of the category winners.

Action Game of the Year: Hades

Adventure Game of the Year — Ghost of Tsushima

Family Game of the Year — Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fighting Game of the Year — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year — Mario Kart Live

Role-Playing Game of the Year — Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Sports Game of the Year — Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year — Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement — Half-Life: Alyx

Immersive Reality Game of the Year — Half-Life: Alyx

Mobile Game of the Year — Legends of Runeterra

Online Game of the Year — Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design — Hades

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game — Hades

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction — Hades

Outstanding Achievement in Animation — The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction — Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Character — Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition — Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design — Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Story — The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Technical Achievement — Dreams