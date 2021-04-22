Learn how your company's culture can either advance or totally sabotage your company goals.

Join GamesBeat Summit 2021 this April 28-29. Register for a free or VIP pass today.

Twenty of years of one of the most long-lived MMORPGs is coming to your pocket. Today, publisher Jagex announced that RuneScape is coming to iOS and Android. It’ll join Old School Runescape on mobile (that one launched in 2018).

Jagex is taking preorders and signups now (it’s been in early access for some time now), but it’s not saying how much it’s selling RuneScape on mobile. It’ll have crossplay and cross-progression with RuneScape on PC. You’ll have access to all your characters, your quests, your gear, etc.

Runescape joins the likes of Genshin Impact and Black Desert as crossplay, cross-progression MMORPGs on PC and mobile. As smartphones grow more powerful, expect to see more games (of many genres) offer such experiences.

Jagex already has the franchise on mobile with Old School Runescape (which is, well, the classic version of the MMO). According to mobile research firm Sensor Tower, the classic version has received an estimated 8.6 million installs since its 2018 launch.

In Early Access, RuneScape Mobile has seen over 2.1 million downloads, according to Jagex, over the past 18 months.