GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti is furious that Disney is changing an attraction — something the company has probably never done before. But the crew doesn’t have much time to talk about that, because it’s a busy GamesBeat Decides this week.

Sony and Microsoft both have a lot of news, and then Mike and co-host Jeff Grubb answer a lot of your questions. They then talk about Returnal, MLB The Show 21, and Nier Replicant.

Join us, won’t you!