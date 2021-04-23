Join GamesBeat Summit 2021 this April 28-29. Register for a free or VIP pass today.
GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti is furious that Disney is changing an attraction — something the company has probably never done before. But the crew doesn’t have much time to talk about that, because it’s a busy GamesBeat Decides this week.
Sony and Microsoft both have a lot of news, and then Mike and co-host Jeff Grubb answer a lot of your questions. They then talk about Returnal, MLB The Show 21, and Nier Replicant.
Join us, won’t you!
