After participating in our technology boot camp, you’ll get to dive immediately into building a product that is appreciated by hundreds of customers such as: Salesforce.com, Netflix, lululemon athletica, and many others. With every dev project you work on, you’ll create a direct impact on Workday’s product suite that pushes the latest innovations in cloud and mobile technology. Your contributions will be part of what makes Workday unique: the culture, the core values, the company meetings, the commitment to sustainability, the recognition programs, but most importantly, the people. You will collaborate with the Product Manager and QA counterparts on functional design and analysis of requirements, and design and develop products in a metadata-driven development environment.

In this role, you will model excellent UX principles and mentor junior staff. The Staff UX Designer is an experienced individual contributor responsible for designing usable, accessible, and engaging user experiences for Visa’s digital product line. Although they would prefer candidates to be located in one of the Design Research hubs a– Austin, San Francisco or New York City — they are open to the possibility of a remote work arrangement should it suit all parties.

The EBC Demo, Content and Technical Briefing Manager will manage the planning and execution of briefings, present solutions to customers, ensure the environment reflects Palo Alto Networks cybersecurity leadership through content and relevant demos, and serve as technical team lead. This role will liaise with Palo Alto Networks organizations including Sales, Product Marketing, and Product Management. This individual will maintain expertise on corporate strategy, products, and solutions in order to provide effective counsel to sales teams and effectively message to customers. As the customer advocate, this role ensures that the right message is being delivered to the customers at the right time to solve their most important security challenges.

A Sr/Principal Thin Films Equipment Engineer is an integral member of the Technology Development Engineering team at Micron Technology and enables our development of tomorrow’s memory and storage technology! They develop groundbreaking semiconductor processing hardware — both internally with process engineering and externally with vendors — to enable novel process technology. They redefine what is possible within amazing R&D facilities.

The Account Sales Manager (ASM) primary function is to perform outside sales of product inventory while driving an assigned route of accounts. The ASM is responsible for increasing product sales and placement of product displays at all large and small format “off premise” stores. ASM’s are responsible for upselling inventory, cooler space, and product displays. The primary role of the ASM is to effectively service all customers in a safe, productive, and professional manner to Red Bull executional standards. The successful candidate will manage the relationships with the customer contact for sale of Red Bull products at assigned RBDC accounts.Manage Red Bull products in assigned RBDC accounts.

