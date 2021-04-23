Learn how easy it is for developers to add tournaments, event streaming, and VIP content – and monetize the fan experience.

Xsolla, which handles digital commerce for game companies, is offering a new service called Xsolla Exit Strategies that will help entrepreneurs sell their game studios or projects. And it exercised its own advice yesterday by buying analytics and data visualization firm Slemma.

The new service will connect development studios with financial and transaction advisors, guiding them through the process of selling their game property or studio, from due diligence preparation to exiting. (Chris Hewish, president of Xsolla, is speaking on global publishing at our GamesBeat Summit 2021 event on April 28-29.)

Xsolla handles hundreds of different payment systems around the world. And it works with more than 1,500 game companies and 2,000 games. While other payment companies focus on larger industries, Xsolla has thrived by focusing mainly on games. Last year it offered its Business Engine for game developers and publishers, in addition to its Transaction Engine.

Now the Xsolla Exit Strategies will be an addition to the Xsolla Funding Club, launched in March 2019, which matches game projects and investors. The exit advice business will take that a step further when entrepreneurs are ready to sell.

Big demand for acquisitions

The gaming industry continues to flourish as demand is high for strategic partnerships and acquisitions for both game companies and intellectual property. Xsolla simplifies the complex process by matching video game industry-focused advisors with developers, as they progress their business to the next stage.

Xsolla will match developers with game-focused financial and transaction advisors who can prepare an exit strategy based on a studio’s requirements. Advisors will help developers through the exit strategy for selling a game property or studio. They will connect developers with an advisor to help meet strategic goals.

If an entrepreneur wants to sell a controlling stake in a company or wind a studio down, Xsolla will help. The company sees this as another step in helping developers navigate the complexities of securing funding, said Dimitri Bourkovski, chief investment officer at Xsolla, in a statement.

Xsolla Exit Strategies will not be receiving any fees or compensation in connection with the matching and referral of clients to financial advisors as described in the foregoing, and it will have no involvement in negotiating the terms of, or executing, any transaction that may ultimately result from any such referral.

Meanwhile, Xsolla bought Slemma and will integrate its product suite into the Xsolla publisher account to provide clients with data visualizations, even connecting to third-party tools and services including Amazon RDS, Microsoft Azure, Google Analytics, Facebook, Twitter, Zendesk, and Salesforce.