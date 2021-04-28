Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

Not too long ago, being schooled in the ins and outs of procedure-driven project management was a skill held only by those looking to follow the project manager career track. And a very lucrative career track it can be.

But the successes of following some of these methodologies aimed at maximizing positive outcomes have spilled over. Now, owners, entrepreneurs, and even rank-and-file employees are seeing the benefits of learning these battle-tested steps for guiding career-making initiatives from humble ideas to executable plans to satisfying conclusions.

Learners can soak up all that knowledge with the training in The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle.

Over 10 courses including more than 38 hours of intensive content, this training can help those new to project management grasp the basics of some of the most widely used PM methodologies, including PMP, Agile, Six Sigma, and more. This collection also comes with a hidden feature, with training designed to help students earn certification in each of these important project management disciplines.

PMP (Project Management Professional) training is one of the most strict and meticulous PM approaches, focused on objectives, goals, budgeting, milestones, and more. Established by the Project Management Institute (PMI), the training here includes a course in Project Management Professional (PMP) Exam Prep: 6th Edition, which digs into all the steps in the PMP process also known as Waterfall to be both knowledge in its application as well as pass the all-important PMP exam.

Meanwhile, Agile and Agile Scrum differ from PMP, instead of centering heavily on the teamwork, self-organization, and accountability of team members. Coursework explains the Agile way, including Agile principles, theories, and framework, as well as how to pass the PSM exam on a first attempt.

Students also get experience using over Agile-centric tools, including Monday.com, Trello, and Jira. There’s even an Agile Vs Waterfall Project Methodologies Comparison course to put the tenets of the two approaches into an even sharper focus for determining which would work best in each particular task.

Finally, the Six Sigma methodology gets a closer look as students explore this approach dedicated to streamlining variation and eliminating errors to both speed up and improve a project’s ultimate results.

Valued at almost $2,000, the training in The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle is now available at over 90 percent off its regular price, down to only $34.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.