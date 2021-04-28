Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

Salesforce today announced the launch of In-App Learning with Trailhead, which surfaces personalized learning content directly in Salesforce, enabling employees to learn in the flow of work. In-App Learning with Trailhead will become generally available and free to all Salesforce customers this summer, when MyTrailhead customers gain the ability to integrate custom content into Salesforce.

Workplace learning can be a driver of success for both employees and employers. But with remote work, it’s often harder to find opportunities to develop skills while on the job. According to a Salesforce survey, 59% of employees say they’ve had less access to workplace learning since the start of the pandemic.

In-App Learning aims to address the training gap with personalized learning content delivered via Salesforce. This allows employees to work and learn in a single environment, tapping into Trailhead, MyTrailhead, and guides that include articles, videos, and quizzes.

In-App Learning introduces Learning Home in Salesforce, a dashboard where employees can view assignments, track progress, and discover new learning paths. Business leaders and managers can personalize and monitor learning according to an individual, role, team, or for the entire organization.

Eighty percent of employees find it easier to retain information they learn on the job, compared to siloed training, according to Salesforce. They’re also more productive (68%), more engaged in their work (70%), and more likely to stay at their job (60%) when their companies invest in continuous learning.

Among others, Elekta and United Utilities are already using In-App Learning with Trailhead in early access. Salesforce says more than 3 million people have used its Trailhead resources to date, up from 200,000 in October 2016.

Opportunities and challenges

The launch of In-App Learning with Trailhead comes as the global economy inches toward recovery following pandemic headwinds. In the U.S., job growth in March boomed at the fastest pace since summer 2020, as an aggressive vaccination effort contributed to a surge in hospitality and construction jobs.

But the labor market simultaneously faces upskilling and wage disparity challenges. It’s estimated that as many as 30 million U.S. workers without college degrees have the skills necessary to earn 70% more, but employer education requirements frequently hold these workers back. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that U.S. workers with a bachelor’s degree make $1,248 per week on average while workers with only a high school degree earn closer to $746.

In 2017, McKinsey said as many as 375 million workers would have to switch occupations or acquire new skills by 2030 because of automation and AI. A recent survey by the firm found that 87% of executives reported experiencing skill gaps in the workforce but less than half of respondents had a clear sense of how to address the problem.