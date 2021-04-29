Learn how easy it is for developers to add tournaments, event streaming, and VIP content – and monetize the fan experience.

During today’s State of Play presentation, Sony announced that the indie hit Among Us is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year.

These versions will also come with a Ratchet costume and Clank pet, which is a pretty nice bonus for those looking forward to their next game, Rift Apart.

Among Us debuted in 2018 for mobile and PC, but it became a giant hit in 2020. It’s a social-deduction game in which you the crew trying to find the monstrous imposters (think the party game Mafia but in space and as a video game). It’s from Innersloth, and its social interaction proved to be quite popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. It began appearing on more platforms, starting with Switch in December 2020. An Xbox version is also coming out later this year.

So now Among Us is on or heading for every major platform, making the multiplayer murder mystery mayhem available to many.