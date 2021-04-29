Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

Join GamesBeat Summit 2021, happening today! Watch live here!

Com2uS is releasing Summoners War: Lost Centuria, a followup to its hit mobile game Summoners War: Sky Arena, for iOS and Android devices later today.

Sky Arena launched in 2014, and the turn-based strategy multiplayer mobile game has earned over 100 million downloads. Lost Centuria focuses on real-time player-vs.-player battles.

The free-to-play game already has 6 million registrations. Com2uS is hoping that the new title will welcome fans of Sky Arena and serve as entry point for new players.

Sky Arena is just about to turn 7 years old. It’s hard for any but the most popular mobile games to remain relevant at that age, so it’s important for franchises to branch out with new entries.

To promote the new title, Com2uS partnered with Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics to create a comic detailing the origins of Summoners War. The first issue of the comic series, Summoners War: Legacy, is out now.