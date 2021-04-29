Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

Are you the “ride a good thing” type? Or are you the “share the wealth” type? Or are you possibly even both? No matter where you fall on the question of taking advantage of a deal, this offer from PlayStation Plus is here to call all of your preconceptions about yourself and your motives into question.

See, this offer on a heavily discounted subscription to PlayStation Plus can actually turn in a few different directions…and how it plays out is entirely up to you.

First, it should be noted that this offer isn’t really for a PlayStation Plus subscription. It’s actually for three separate PlayStation Plus subscriptions. And these subscriptions are stackable, meaning you can actually extend your own membership for up to three years with this deal.

If you’re a PlayStation lover, you’re likely already more than familiar with everything the all-encompassing PlayStation Plus platform has to offer.

First and foremost on the list for most PlayStation gamers, access to the Plus network gives you a worthy opponent 24/7/365. Sony currently boasts over 41.5 million PlayStation Plus users, meaning you’ll always find healthy competition to play any of your favorites anytime, anywhere in all its multiplayer glory.

But even if you’re more of a solo gamer, there are still plenty of PlayStation Plus membership benefits. Like two completely free games each month, games users get to keep as long as they maintain your PS Plus account.

Or the ability to pick up some of the most popular PlayStation titles with monthly discount offers of up to 80 percent off on some games. Whether you want to stalk the battlefield in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, swing through the streets fighting evil in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or take down a World Cup in FIFA 2021, a PlayStation Plus membership has them all one click away.

And members can also take advantage of up to 100GB of free cloud game storage, so players can always have their latest action saved without the worry of filling up their system.

But the big question is…what do you do with three PlayStation Plus subscriptions at more than half off their regular price? Do you cover PlayStation Plus membership for yourself until 2024 at just over $28.50 per year? Or do you take two years for yourself and give a year to a friend? Or maybe you hook up two friends?

The configurations are many, but at $85.99 for three 1-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions, 52 percent off the regular price, that’s the very definition of a good problem to have.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.