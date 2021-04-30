Join GamesBeat Summit 2021, happening today! Watch live here!
GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb dropped his Returnal review this week, and the internet handled it well. Jeff and reviews editor Mike Minotti discuss the game and the response to the review on this week’s episode of GamesBeat Decides.
Also, rumors are swirling about a new Project Dragon game out of Hitman developer IO Interactive. Jeff addresses that and the future of Star Wars games out of Lucasfilm.
