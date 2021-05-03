Join GamesBeat Summit 2021, happening today! Watch live here!
Microsoft announced a new wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout May, including some big games from Rockstar and Square Enix.
Game Pass is Microsoft’s premium subscription service that gives users access to large list of downloadable games. It has become a huge revenue stream for Microsoft and continues to be a big part of the company’s gaming strategy. But you can’t have a successful service like that unless you keep adding enticing games.
Here’s what is coming to Game Pass in May during the first half of May:
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (console and PC) — May 4
- FIFA 21 (console and PC) — May 6
- Outlast 2 (cloud, console, and PC) — May 6
- Steep (cloud and console) — May 6
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (console and PC) — May 13
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded (cloud, console, and PC) — May 13
- Psychonauts (cloud, console, and PC) — May 13
- Red Dead Online (cloud and console) — May 13
- Remnant: From the Ashes (PC) — May 13
Several games are also leaving Game Pass on May 15.
- Alan Wake (console and PC)
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)
- Dungeon of the Endless (cloud, console, and PC)
- Final Fantasy IX (console and PC)
- Hotline Miami (PC)
- Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC)
