As part of today’s Activision Blizzard earnings announcement, the company revealed that Diablo: Immortal is on track for a global release later in 2021.
Diablo: Immortal is the action-RPG’s first mobile installment. Blizzard announced the free-to-play game, which it is making with NetEase, back in 2018. Testing for Diablo: Immortal has started this year, with the game in its second alpha. This is testing out most of Immortal’s character classes and giving players access to PvP systems.
This is the first time Activision Blizzard has given a release window for Diablo: Immortal. Diablo II: Resurrected, a remake of the 2000 classic, is also coming out later this year. And then Diablo IV is also in development, although we don’t know when to expect it’s release other than that it won’t be this year.
After the success of Call of Duty Mobile, Activision Blizzard sees the value of bringing its biggest franchises to smartphones and tablets. It has already done so this year for Crash Bandicoot with Crash Bandicoot: On the Run. Diablo: Immortal is another part of this strategy.
