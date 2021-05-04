Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

If you’re the IT brain trust for any small to medium-sized business, especially one which is taking advantage of cloud-based systems and services, there’s a lot resting on your shoulders. With that much responsibility, it helps to have some well-established processes and equipment in your corner — and they don’t come any more established than Microsoft.

Despite the churn of tech and new companies cycling in and out of favor almost daily, Microsoft is still an absolute mainstay. Windows is still the operating system running 75 percent of the world’s computers, and their package of business and cloud software and services makes them relevant in almost all business systems in one form or another.

With the training in The Complete 2021 Microsoft, Windows and Azure Bundle, IT experts can earn a firm grounding in all things Microsoft, including the ways Microsoft hardware, software, and web services work together to help a network of any size run smoothly and get things done.

This collection is an absolute monster, with a huge helping of 17 courses packed with more than 230 hours of content leading the precise Microsoft-approved steps for handling a host of business needs.

Courses like Microsoft MD-100: Windows 10, Microsoft MD-101: Managing Modern Desktops and Microsoft MS-101: Microsoft 365 Mobility and Security guide admins through making sure a company’s Windows devices and apps are properly deployed, configured, secured, managed, and monitored.

There are no further than four courses in overseeing network operations on a Microsoft Azure platform. There’s a course in properly deploying Microsoft Teams, another on using Windows Server, and a third on getting the most from PowerShell, Microsoft’s powerful command-line tool.

And if you don’t know what Windows Hello, Windows Configuration Designer, or Windows Virtual Desktop do, you certainly will after this exhaustive and intensive package.

As expected, a collection as giant as The Complete 2021 Microsoft, Windows, and Azure Bundle retails for a huge sum — in this case, over $5,000.

