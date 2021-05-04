Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

As One of the Pharmaceutical Industry’s Leading Antibody Specialists, Maynard Brings Releviate Therapeutics Over 20 Years of Experience in Antibody Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 4, 2021–

Releviate™ Therapeutics, a bio-pharmaceutical company addressing the needs of patients suffering from neuropathic pain, today welcomes Jennifer Maynard to its scientific advisory board. Maynard, who holds a doctorate in chemical engineering, bears deep expertise in engineering and development of antibody therapeutics. As a member of the board, she will provide strategic guidance for Releviate Therapeutics’ scientific research and technology development.

“Jennifer is recognized as one of the country’s leading antibody specialists for pharmaceutical companies,” said Sergey Sikora, CEO of Releviate Therapeutics. “Her experience with drug development is second to none. She has a proven track record of overseeing antibodies through their entire lifecycle, from discovery and engineering to development, including one that ultimately received Food and Drug Administration approval. Jennifer’s expertise will play an integral role in the success of Releviate Therapeutics’ technology.”

Since 2018, Maynard has held the Henry Beckman Professorship in the McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. Her current research focuses on development of protein therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in infectious diseases, with specific interests in Bordetella pertussis and cytomegalovirus as target pathogens. Maynard is credited with engineering an antibody to neutralize anthrax toxin, which was subsequently developed by liscensee Elusys and received FDA approval in 2016 as Anthim. In addition, she engineered two pertussis-toxin neutralizing antibodies for reduced immunogenicity and extended serum half-life in her own lab that mitigated all clinical symptoms of disease when administered prophylactically to infant baboons.

Since 2017, Maynard has served on the editorial boards of Scientific Reports, Frontiers in Immunology and BMC Biotechnology. She has coauthored over 60 publications and is the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2017 Fellow of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineers, a Packard Fellowship, Bill and Melinda Gates Grand Challenge Awards and a National Institutes of Health National Research Service Award. Maynard served her postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University where she focused on microbiology and immunology. She holds a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree in human biology from Stanford University.

About Releviate Therapeutics

Founded in 2020, Releviate™ Therapeutics is a bio-pharmaceutical company addressing the needs of patients suffering from neuropathic pain. Our treatment strategy deploys specific human monoclonal antibodies to inactivate certain matrix metalloproteinases – MMP-9 and MMP-14 – and potentially improve patient outcomes. Unlike traditional neuropathic pain medication strategies, Releviate Therapeutics directly targets pain with antibodies whose development is rooted in actual pain pathology and in directly inactivating pain pathways. Initial indications address small fiber neuropathy and diabetic neuropathy. The company has headquarters in San Diego, California, and can be visited online at www.releviatetherapeutics.com.

