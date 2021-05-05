Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Electronic Arts announced today that it has acquired Metalhead Software, the studio behind the Super Mega Baseball series.

“EA Sports and Metalhead are teaming up to grow the Super Mega Baseball franchise as well as develop new gaming and sports experiences for players worldwide,” EA notes in a press release. EA Sports has giant hits with the Madden and FIFA franchises, but it hasn’t released an MLB game since its MVP Baseball series ended in 2005.

The first Super Mega Baseball debuted in 2014. The latest entry, Super Mega Baseball 3, came out in 2020. The series has received praise from fans and critics, but it does not have an MLB license, so it can’t use MLB teams or players. That could change now that the series has EA’s backing.

Right now, Sony’s MLB The Show franchise dominates baseball gaming. Its latest entry, MLB The Show, came out on April 20 and is the first game in the series to also launch on Xbox.