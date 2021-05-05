Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

Digital transformation helps organizations use data more effectively to reduce costs, increase revenue, and improve customer experience. However, 50% of CIOs believe that a lack of collaboration between specialist teams stops their organization from realizing the benefits of digital transformation, according to new research by Netskope, a a cloud security startup specializing in secure access services edge (SASE) architecture.

Image Credit: Netskope

More than half of CIOs believe that a lack of collaboration between specialist teams stops their organization from realizing the benefits of digital transformation (Dx), according to new research by Netskope, the SASE leader. Netskope surveyed more than 2,500 IT professionals globally, including CIOs, security leaders, and networking leaders, to identify the disconnect between network and security teams and highlight best practices for CIOs hoping to drive better outcomes.

The tension is real. According to the report, nearly half (45%) of network and security professionals describe the relationship between the two teams in strongly negative terms such as ‘combative’, ‘dysfunctional’, ‘frosty,’ or ‘irrelevant’. With the global spend by enterprises on Dx projects anticipated to be $6.8 trillion through 2023, CIOs wanting to capitalize on the potential for Dx need to move fast to connect these silos and increase morale.

In the era before Dx, the conflict between networking and security teams was seen as a byproduct of doing business. Now, these teams and the products and services they manage converge into a shared set of priorities tied to business objectives. And while the divide between networking and security teams has been an issue for some time, it has been even more amplified with the rapid acceleration to remote work.

Digital transformation cannot be accomplished without effective collaboration, but the current reality is that its absence is costing teams time and money, and limiting the ability to successfully deliver on the Dx projects that will fuel business growth to keep enterprises competitive.

