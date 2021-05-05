Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

As companies shift to a hybrid workforce, 58% of IT leaders — up from 17% one year ago — are prioritizing powerful collaborative work management solutions in 2021 to help dispersed teams share and drive work in a systematic and cohesive manner, according to a survey from Wrike, a project management application service provider and a Citrix company.

Image Credit: Wrike

Wrike, now part of Citrix, surveyed IT leaders to better understand the pain points they’re continuing to face as a result of remote work and the technologies they plan to invest in this year that will solve those challenges and power the next phase — hybrid work.

The research shows that while 55% of the top remote working technologies IT leaders invested in last year were remote meeting and internal communication tools, organizations are still seeing a number of challenges with the remote workforce, including a lack of engagement (56%), burnout (53%), and reduced productivity (52%). While basic communication tools are important, they don’t alleviate the complexities of collaborating in a work-from-home model, which leads to burnout and major inefficiencies.

As a result, nearly 60% of IT executives surveyed are prioritizing investments in solutions and strategies that power collaboration across the enterprise. In particular, they’ll focus on providing greater visibility into ownership across the organization (45%), enabling more secure collaboration (51%), and powering seamless external collaboration (46%).

What we’ll see across enterprises is a strong CIO and leadership focus on establishing strategies that will enable the entire organization to work as one in a single digital workspace. It’s through this reimagination of ‘the future of work’ that companies will be able to achieve a happier workforce, no matter their location.

Leveraging the Pulse executive knowledge community, Wrike surveyed more than 300 IT leaders, including CIOs, IT VPs, directors, and managers from organizations with more than 1,000 employees in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Read the full report from Wrike, Technology that will Power Hybrid Work.