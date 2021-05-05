Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

Great managers are a balanced synthesis of so many concrete and ethereal qualities that it’s no surprise that dynamic, respected, appreciated leaders are so hard to come by.

They need a high level understanding of the specific processes and goals they’re overseeing, but they also need a high emotional intelligence to connect to each unique team member. They need to be good at delegating tasks and evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of all involved, but they also need to set clear expectations and take ultimate responsibility for the projects under their guidance.

It’s a delicate and cross-disciplinary pool of skills and training — and for first-time managers, it’s an even more difficult transition than many new leaders recognize. The training in The 2021 Better Manager Bundle can help take some of that edge off that life-changing shift.

Across five courses covering almost 50 hours of in-depth training, this collection gets into the nitty-gritty of leadership that only seasoned managers truly understand.

Students get smart, insightful instruction in areas like how to build better teams, including the methods for developing team norms and ground rules, ways to identify your team player style, techniques for building team trust, and how to help a team keep constantly developing through its life cycle.

There’s training in coaching and mentoring to recognize each individual’s talents and guide their improvement; as well as how to create a positive work environment, crafting a space that feeds the physical and emotional health of its workers while feeding their needs to do their best work.

Courses also covers the murky differences between influence and persuasion as well as how and where to apply both techniques; and the communication and conflict resolution skills needed to turn differing points of view and conflicting opinions into positives toward a successful outcome.

