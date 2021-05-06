Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce it has provided a Capital Call Line of Credit to Vanedge Capital III L.P. (“Vanedge”), an early-stage venture capital fund. The financing solution provides Vanedge the ability to make investments in portfolio companies prior to calling capital from the fund’s limited partners and continue its investment strategy in analytics, hardtech and computational biology.

Based in Vancouver, Vanedge has raised over $390 million in committed capital across three funds since 2010 and completed over 40 investments with 10 successful exits. The firm will continue to focus on emerging Canadian companies that are disrupting their respective sectors, with a thematic investment strategy that focuses on software, disruptive hardtech platforms and computational biology.

“As a well-established Canadian fund, Vanedge is known for its ability to help scale early-stage companies within their sectors,” said Rob Rosen, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Toronto office. “We look forward to deepening our relationship with the team and supporting the needs of their portfolio companies.”

“We are thrilled to be working with CIBC Innovation Banking in a number of areas, from foreign exchange to business banking, and lines of credit. We are impressed by the team’s breadth of services and added focus on the innovation ecosystem in Canada,” said Paul Lee, Managing Partner, Vanedge.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

About Vanedge

Vanedge’s team of professionals are investing in early stage companies that have potential to be leaders in next generation analytics, computational biology and disruptive hardtech platforms across North America. Vanedge is looking for companies that can leverage the team’s focus, track record and experience address risk and position companies to reach their full potential and attract follow-on investments from large established venture firms.

