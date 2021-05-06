Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has picked up more virtual-event exhibitors: Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, and Gearbox are joining the event.

E3 will take place as online this year after skipping 2020 because of the pandemic. This year, it will be held June 12 to June 15.

Previously confirmed E3 partners include Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, and Warner Bros. Games. Konami had planned to join but it pulled out and said it would come back next year.

Additional participants include Verizon, Xseed Games/Marvelous USA, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, and Binge.com. E3 is organized by the Entertainment Software Association.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, the CEO of the ESA, said E3 wants to continue its legacy as the premier video game industry event as it adds new publisher, sponsors, and partners.

The ESA has decided that digital events can be done well enough now and that it’s still important enough to show up and capture the attention of game companies and fans, even if it won’t be a fantastic in-person event held live in a particular location.

Last year, the pandemic resulted in E3’s outright cancelation, so game companies spread out their announcements over the whole summer. It was a diluted mess, and resulted in GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb taking advantage of the situation declaring his own Summer Game Mess.