Nintendo reported an operating profit of 640 billion yen, which converts to about $5.86 billion. That is a massive haul, and the highest profits the company has ever reported. This comes as the company shipped 28.83 million Switch consoles to retailers and an astonishing 230.88 million in software units. Nintendo also revealed that the Switch now has 36 games that have surpassed 1 million copies sold. That includes 22 Nintendo games and 14 third-party releases. Among those Nintendo games, 11 have surpassed 10 million copies sold.
Nintendo Switch’s 10-million-seller club
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 35.39 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 32.63 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 23.84 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 22.28 million
- Pokémon Sword/Shield – 21.10 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 20.83 million
- Super Mario Party – 14.79 million
- Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee – 13.28 million
- Splatoon 2 – 12.21 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 10.44 milliion
- Ring Fit Adventure – 10.11 million
Thanks to the success of these games and the 26 other million-plus sellers, Switch is now at a total of 84.59 million systems sold and 587.12 million software units sold. These are massive numbers that put the console onto a similar trajectory to Sony’s PlayStation 4.
Nintendo Switch’s million-seller club
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 9.01 million
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 5.59 million
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 9.59 million
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 3.14 million
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – 3.12 million
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 3.07 million
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 2.04 million
- Super Mario Maker 2 – 7.15 million
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – 1.52 million
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit 1.27 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 5.49 million
Of those, it seems likely that Luigi’s Mansion 3 will eventually surpass 10 million copies sold. And perhaps the biggest standout is Clubhouse Games, which sold more than 3 million copies. That is impressive for a collection of board games.
