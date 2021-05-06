Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Nintendo reported an operating profit of 640 billion yen, which converts to about $5.86 billion. That is a massive haul, and the highest profits the company has ever reported. This comes as the company shipped 28.83 million Switch consoles to retailers and an astonishing 230.88 million in software units. Nintendo also revealed that the Switch now has 36 games that have surpassed 1 million copies sold. That includes 22 Nintendo games and 14 third-party releases. Among those Nintendo games, 11 have surpassed 10 million copies sold.

Nintendo Switch’s 10-million-seller club

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 35.39 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 32.63 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 23.84 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 22.28 million

Pokémon Sword/Shield – 21.10 million

Super Mario Odyssey – 20.83 million

Super Mario Party – 14.79 million

Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee – 13.28 million

Splatoon 2 – 12.21 million

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 10.44 milliion

Ring Fit Adventure – 10.11 million

Thanks to the success of these games and the 26 other million-plus sellers, Switch is now at a total of 84.59 million systems sold and 587.12 million software units sold. These are massive numbers that put the console onto a similar trajectory to Sony’s PlayStation 4.

Nintendo Switch’s million-seller club

Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 9.01 million

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 5.59 million

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 9.59 million

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 3.14 million

Paper Mario: The Origami King – 3.12 million

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 3.07 million

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 2.04 million

Super Mario Maker 2 – 7.15 million

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – 1.52 million

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit 1.27 million

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 5.49 million

Of those, it seems likely that Luigi’s Mansion 3 will eventually surpass 10 million copies sold. And perhaps the biggest standout is Clubhouse Games, which sold more than 3 million copies. That is impressive for a collection of board games.