Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

You may never have heard of Charles Geschke, but there’s a fair chance that he’s impacted your life in all kinds of different ways over the years. Geschke, the co-founder of Adobe and co-developer of the PDF document back in the early 80s, died last month at 81 years old.

And all things considered, it’s likely even Geschke never quite realized the full scope of the ubiquitous document type he helped create. Adobe estimates there are now more than 2.5 trillion PDF documents flooding around in the world today.

For all their resourcefulness and popularity, creating and editing a PDF has never been terribly easy. But with a tool like Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac, doing basically anything with a PDF document ends up being as simple as fixing a typo in a Microsoft Word doc.

This PDF converter is a powerhouse, allowing users to open virtually any PDF document and resave it in a host of different file formats without losing any doc formatting. It also works in reverse, turning a Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Keynote, HTML, or even an image file and more into a compact, easily shareable PDF document that looks just like the original.

The trick to this converter is Cisdem’s advanced OCR character reader, which doesn’t just open and read a PDF document, but actually understands it. Their OCR tech automatically recognizes and marks text, tables, images, graphics, and more in any of over 200 different languages with over 99.8 percent accuracy.

With that level of OCR precision, it creates PDFs not only indistinguishable from other files with identical layouts, graphics, and even hyperlinks, but they’re also searchable. If you always get annoyed being unable to scan through a long PDF document for an important name, date, or fact you’re looking for, this PDF converter eliminates that problem.

The converter even works on encrypted PDFs, unlocking the restriction of a user password without any data loss, then converting the file to your format of choice.

Cisdem PDF Converter OCR is available now for Mac users as part of this lifetime subscription offer, including unlimited use of the app’s abilities for just $19.99, a savings of 66 percent.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.