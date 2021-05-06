Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Ubisoft announced today that it is expanding one of its key franchises with Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland, a standalone free-to-play game that is coming to PC, consoles, and cloud platforms in 2021/2022.

But that is just part of Ubisoft’s plans for the franchise. It is also working on a Division mobile game, and The Division 2 is still getting new content later this year.

Red Storm Entertainment, which assisted lead studio Massive Entertainment with development on the first two Division games, is in charge of Heartland. Red Storm has also worked on the Far Cry and Ghost Recon series.

We have no idea what kind of a game Heartland will be. Although considering the massive success of Warzone, Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale experience, I know what I would bet on.

The first Division came out in 2016 as one of the first major looter-shooters. Its sequel followed in 2019, and it has attracted over 40 million players.