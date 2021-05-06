Did you miss GamesBeat Summit 2021? Watch on-demand here!
Blizzard Entertainment announced today that World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic will launch for PC on June 1.
Burning Crusade was the first expansion for Blizzard’s hit MMO. It debuted in 2007. World of Warcraft has come a long way since then, but many still pine for those earlier experiences. That’s why Blizzard released World of Warcraft Classic in 2019, which put players back to World of Warcraft’s pre-expansion days.
When Classic became a hit, it was only a matter of time before Burning Crusade would also get the Classic treatment. Regular World of Warcraft and Classic share the same subscription, so the whole enterprise has been a boon to World of Warcraft’s revenues.
Burning Crusade takes players into Outland, the devastated home world of the orcs. It also introduces two new player races: Blood Elves for the Horde, and Draenei for the Alliance.
A pre-expansion patch for World of Warcraft Classic will launch May 18. This will give players the choice to move their characters to Burning Crusade, stay in original Classic, or to clone their hero so they can do both.
