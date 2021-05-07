On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, the crew discusses Nintendo’s record earnings report. Reviews editor Mike Minotti talks about his Resident Evil Village review, Nintendo’s new IP, and his thoughts on ligma. Also, more companies are joining E3 2021 and GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb talks about that as well as the Minions CEO joining Nintendo’s board of directors.

GamesBeat

GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it.

How will you do that? Membership includes access to: