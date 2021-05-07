Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

Trying to create a single item that will serve to satisfy all needs for all different types of users isn’t a very practical notion. In fact, it’s borderline crazy to think there’s a magic bullet solution to any multi-faceted problem.

However, Sellful thinks they’ve cracked that particular code for online businesses with their White Label Website Builder and Business Software, a collection of apps that eliminates the need for dozens of unaffiliated business apps to bring everything together under one cohesive, easy to use umbrella.

Rather than spending hundreds of dollars a month in various app subscription fees, Sellful makes them all accessible through one simple interface, all integrated together to streamline the entire process.

It starts with a company website — and with Sellful, users have access to more than 2,300 white label templates and an image archive featuring millions of high-quality images to make any website distinct to your business.

With that central online hub now in place, it can also be used as a hub for business operations as well, stocked with a full range of business management features that can all be run right from your unique customizable Sellful dashboard.

In addition to your branded website, your new SEO-compliant site can be outfitted with everything needed to run as a digital storefront, including full product descriptions, shopping carts, and even specific programs like gift card sales and subscription clubs for your elite level members. Users can even pay the way they want to, with the ability to manage payments from PayPal, Stripe, Square, and others.

Your brand’s clients can be serviced via Sellful too, with features for a full-service customer relationship management (CRM) system that features centralized client data, communication options, business tracking, contract signing abilities, appointment booking, and more.

And while a web presence, production efficiencies, and client services are a definite plus, Sellful finishes by helping you sell as well. Marketing tools under the Sellful blanket can help create email lists or publish newsletters, manage marketing outreach drives happening via email or text, or post to social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and several others.

Finally, Sellful can also center all your internal business processes too, including advanced invoicing, project management features, and even ways to conduct employee training.

Users can give Sellful a try at the Basic introductory level, including one website, two user accounts, 50GB of file storage space, and the ability to send up to 10,000 emails each month for life for only $79, a savings of 90 percent off the regular price.

