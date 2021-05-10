Join Transform 2021 this July 12-16. Register for the AI event of the year.
ServiceNow has announced plans to acquire Lightstep, a VC-backed software monitoring and observability platform that launched back in 2017 and claims big-name client such as GitHub, Twilio, Big Commerce, and Spotify.
The announcement comes amid a flurry of activity in the observability space, with IBM recently snapping up Instana, Datadog buying Sqreen and Timber, and New Relic and Dynatrace battling for dominance. “Observability” is chiefly concerned with deriving insights from raw data gleaned from sources such as logs, metrics, and traces to help understand what may be impacting an application’s performance.
ServiceNow, a workflow automation platform used by businesses like American Express and Deloitte, said Lightstep will help it deliver “deep operational insights” for enterprises, extending beyond developer operations (DevOps) to “every team involved in these modern, digital businesses,” Lightstep cofounder and CEO Ben Sigelman said in a press release.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a ServiceNow spokesperson said this is one of its “largest acquisitions to date.” The company expects the acquisition to close in Q2, 2021.
