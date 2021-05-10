Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Ubisoft launched the sixth season for its Entrepreneurs Lab, with 11 startups taking part in the program for innovation in games and tech.

Led by Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab, the Entrepreneurs Lab supports innovative startups creating products and services that have the potential to transform the entertainment industry.

For its sixth season, the program will explore two tracks, all through remote online connections. As it is the case since the creation of the Entrepreneurs Lab, blockchain will be a key topic in order to keep exploring the possibilities offered by this technology for the future of entertainment.

And the second track will be dedicated to Positive Entertainment, supporting and exploring with startups the positive outcomes of digital experiences whether it be in education, social bonding, employability or health. This aligns with Ubisoft’s commitment to creating games with a positive influence.

Ubisoft said the participating companies include: Aleph (France), Anybrain (Portugal), Atlantide (France), BrainLeap (U.S.), Crucible (United Kingdom), Game Academy (United Kingdom),

Guild of Guardians (Australia), Horizon (Canada), Lexiko (France), NonFungible (Canada), and Virtuleap (Portugal).

Virginie Haas, the chief studios operating officer at Ubisoft and sponsor of this sixth season, said in a statement that the lab partners will collaborate closely with Ubisoft and all will mutually benefit from the exchange of ideas. The track for positive entertainment aligns with Ubisoft’s mission to enrich players’ lives through original and memorable game experiences, she said.

Ubisoft will provide its guidance and support in Paris at Station F and at other Ubisoft locations. Here’s more information on the startups.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Aleph

Aleph.im is a distributed cloud platform that provides server-less trusted computing services, file storage, and database hosting to its users. Aleph.im offers a decentralized solution that could

rival traditional centralized cloud computing. It provides decentralized apps of any chain instant access to database solutions thanks to its scalable peer-to-peer network and programming language-agnostic interface.

Anybrain

Anybrain is an AI start-up that provides security and anti-fraud solutions to the game industry to secure online gaming and make esports fairer.

Atlantide

Atlantide creates educational games based on history to learn while having fun. The first experience of Atlantide is a geolocalized game that transforms a place into an huge playground to

encourage observation, communication, and immersion. Atlantide’s ambition is to dedust history by making it more concrete, more playful, and less elitist, through professional and general public

tools.

BrainLeap

BrainLeap trains attention through gaze-driven video games. Based on 30 years of academic research, BrainLeap’s suite of games improves attention skills and reduces distractibility, which supports better academic performance and executive function. Control of eye movements and attention are closely tied. Where you look, and where you are planning to look, is where you place your attention. BrainLeap’s attention training games leverage this connection with games designed to improve different aspects of attention and by using an eye tracker rather than a mouse or keyboard to play the games.

Crucible

Image Credit: Crucible

Crucible is working on its avatar-based identity system and its blueprints for the open metaverse software development kit (SDK). Its mission is to create agents to keep the metaverse open.

Game Academy

Game Academy is a personal development service and hiring platform for gamers. When you play games, you use, develop and train certain skills. Many of those skills are in great demand in the

jobs market. Through data analytics, online boot camps, programs, and peer-to-peer exchange, Game Academy helps players find new careers informed by their game skills and bring the global economy a new source of exceptional talent.

Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians is a mobile-RPG built for gamers who want to play games for more than just entertainment. It’s free-to-play, and players can turn their passion into assets by crafting, summoning, and trading in a real money economy.

Horizon

Horizon Blockchain Games is driving Web3 adoption by making blockchain easy, fun, and powerful for users and developers. Sequence, their wallet and developer platform, provides a seamless experience for Ethereum, NFTs, Web3, decentralized finance (DeFi), and decentralized apps (Dapps). Their game Skyweaver — powered by Sequence — is a free-to-play trading card game where players can win, own, trade, and sell NFT cards.

Lexiko

Lexiko is a learning and development platform designed to support children with learning disabilities. It is designed by speech therapists, for speech therapists; is centered around video

games to promote engagement with the children; and leverages machine learning to create personalized pathways within the platform for every child.

NonFungible.com

NonFungible.com is the largest data platform for non-fungible tokens. Our role in the NFT industry is to enhance the liquidity, and ultimately, adoption of non-fungible tokens. It will provide transparency to the non-fungible token market, build asset valuation models to estimate the “blue book” value of different digital assets (NFT), and help projects understand their customers or marketing opportunities through the production of tailored market reports, analysis, and competitor research.

Virtuleap

Virtuleap combines neuroscience and virtual reality to help increase attention levels, and address cognitive illnesses, disorders, and learning challenges. The company has created a library of VR games designed by neuroscientists in order to test and train a range of cognitive abilities and make that data accessible through our enterprise platform. They are working with leading institutions across the U.S. and Europe, like the VA Health Care System and the Pacific Brain Health Center, to validate their solution as an effective assessment and treatment for attention deficit and cognitive decline.