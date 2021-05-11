Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Blizzard Entertainment announced today that it is hosting an Overwatch 2 livestream at noon Pacific on May 20 that will discuss the game’s PVP modes.

Many Overwatch fans are feeling anxious about the sequel, which Blizzard announced in 2019. While the team works on Overwatch 2, the original Overwatch has been getting little in the way of new content. And last month, beloved Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan announced his departure from Blizzard.

While Overwatch 2 is adding a substantial co-op element, this livestream will focus on the game’s PVP additions and changes. This will include a look at some of Overwatch 2’s new maps.

The original Overwatch launched in May 2016 and became a giant hit, attracting over 50 million players on PC and consoles. Overwatch 2 will hope to continue that success.