From food delivery services to safety apps and gaming, learn how it's now possible to enable accurate vertical location at scale in vertical environmentssuch as skyscrapers, apartment buildings, or malls.

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 11, 2021–

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce it has provided financing solutions, including a Capital Call Line of Credit, to Vertu Partners Fund I L.P. (“Vertu Fund I”), a private equity fund managed by Vertu Capital (“Vertu”). The capital call facility provides Vertu Fund I with the flexibility to make investments in portfolio companies prior to calling capital from the fund’s limited partners.

Founded in 2017 by veteran technology private equity investor Lisa Melchior, Vertu was established to fill a gap in Canada’s growing technology sector between early-stage growth and large buyouts. Vertu brings decades of global experience and deep sector-focused expertise to high-potential and scaling technology companies seeking transformational growth.

“Vertu’s core vision is to assist Canadian technology companies in scaling and growth,” said Rob Rosen, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Toronto office. “It’s a vision shared at CIBC Innovation Banking as well, and we look forward to working with the Vertu team to help Canadian software businesses grow.”

“Vertu has a long-standing relationship with CIBC Innovation Banking and we are very excited to continue working together,” said Kimberly Davis, Partner & COO. “The team understands our business and listened closely to our needs, ultimately offering a tailored facility that will allow Vertu to effectively manage its business.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

About Vertu Capital

Founded in 2017 by veteran technology investor, Lisa Melchior, Vertu Capital is a private equity manager focused on Canadian technology companies with proven technology, scalable business models, and established management teams primed to further grow and scale their businesses. Vertu has decades of global private equity experience with deep domain expertise in software and seeks to actively collaborate with founders and management teams to achieve great things at a rapid pace. For more information, please visit www.vertucapital.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005113/en/

Katarina Milicevic, katarina.milicevic@cibc.com, 416-586-3609