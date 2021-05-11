Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Electronic Arts announced today that it will broadcast EA Play event on July 22.

This is essentially EA’s E3-without-E3 show. The publisher has been doing its own thing separate from the big trade show in recent years. However, the result is the same: EA hosts an event where it announces games.

This year, it will take place a bit more than a month after E3, which is happening as a digital event from June 12 to June 15.

EA has several big games in the works that we could see at the show, including the next Dragon Age and Battlefield.