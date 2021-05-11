Did you miss GamesBeat Summit 2021? Watch on-demand here!
Electronic Arts announced today that it will broadcast EA Play event on July 22.
This is essentially EA’s E3-without-E3 show. The publisher has been doing its own thing separate from the big trade show in recent years. However, the result is the same: EA hosts an event where it announces games.
This year, it will take place a bit more than a month after E3, which is happening as a digital event from June 12 to June 15.
EA has several big games in the works that we could see at the show, including the next Dragon Age and Battlefield.
