During today’s earnings report, Electronic Arts said that FIFA 21 has now reached over 25 million players.

FIFA 21 launched on October 9 for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions followed in December. It also released for Stadia in March.

The soccer franchise is one of EA’s most important brands, along with its other major sports series, Madden. Thanks to annual releases, EA is able to count on FIFA selling well every year. And the Ultimate Team feature gives those players a reason to spend extra money as they buy card packs to improve their teams.

Speaking of Ultimate Team, EA notes that 16% more people are playing that mode compared to the same period last year. That means more potential people to spend money on digital player cards.