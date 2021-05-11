Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Intel is positioning its next-generation mobile chips as all-capable tools for all-capable people. If you want a sleek and portable notebook that is great for gaming, productivity, and can still sip power when you want it to, Intel is ready to introduce you to its new Tiger Lake-H parts. This includes the i9-11980HK, which can boost up to 5.0 GHz on two of its cores simultaneously.

On paper, that’s a seriously impressive CPU — especially considering its new Willow Cove microarchitecture that is delivering serious instructions-per-second (IPC) gains. And Intel intends its OEM partners to pair these 11th-gen Core H-series components with powerful, discrete GPUs. Those kinds of configurations should provide what feels like a no-compromise computing experience depending on the thermal performance of the laptop formfactor.

And that experience goes beyond the processor and includes the platform’s other features like 20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and resizable BAR. All of that tech basically means that the components across Tiger Lake-H laptops will speak to one another faster than ever before.

“The 11thGen Intel CoreH-series processors take mobile gaming, content creation, and commercial workstation systems to new heights,” Intel mobile platform boss Chris Walker said. “These new H-series processors are an exciting extension of our 11thGen mobile family with double-digit single core and multi-core performance improvements, leading gameplay, direct attached storage, and 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes for true enthusiast-level platform bandwidth.”

And that’s the point of the current crop of gaming notebooks. They can do everything without even having to give up size and weight. And that should help maintain momentum for the strong sales of enthusiast laptops. To that end, Intel said it has already shipped 1 million Tiger Lake-H parts to its partners to help meet demand.