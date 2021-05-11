Did you miss GamesBeat Summit 2021? Watch on-demand here!
Adopt Me is the most popular game inside the user-generated content platform Roblox. Now the creators of Adopt Me are starting their own studio.
Uplift Games is a remote-first studio with 40 employees. It will continue to work on Adopt Me, but the developer is also building new, unannounced projects.
Adopt Me launched in 2017. It is an online multiplayer game where players can build houses and collect pets. It has over 60 million monthly players. Adopt Me is a game that saw big growth during the pandemic, recording a year-on-year revenue increase of over 400% in 2020. The game makes money with microtransactions through Roblox.
Uplift is looking to hire more employees, including art manager, head of production, producer, senior game designer, and more. You can see the other listings and apply here.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties