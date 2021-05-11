Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Adopt Me is the most popular game inside the user-generated content platform Roblox. Now the creators of Adopt Me are starting their own studio.

Uplift Games is a remote-first studio with 40 employees. It will continue to work on Adopt Me, but the developer is also building new, unannounced projects.

Adopt Me launched in 2017. It is an online multiplayer game where players can build houses and collect pets. It has over 60 million monthly players. Adopt Me is a game that saw big growth during the pandemic, recording a year-on-year revenue increase of over 400% in 2020. The game makes money with microtransactions through Roblox.

Uplift is looking to hire more employees, including art manager, head of production, producer, senior game designer, and more. You can see the other listings and apply here.