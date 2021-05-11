From food delivery services to safety apps and gaming, learn how it's now possible to enable accurate vertical location at scale in vertical environmentssuch as skyscrapers, apartment buildings, or malls.

The world of joining a company fresh out of college and working there until retirement is as outdated as buggy whips and Blackberrys. And not only do employees seldom stay with a single company, who says anybody can get by on the wages paid by one wage-stagnant employer?

More than 1 in 3 Americans are actively engaged in a side hustle right now, with two-thirds of those starting in the past three years. And 61 million more will start a new one at some point this year.

Of course, the big question is — do you know what the ideal side hustle for you looks like? And if you do, do you know how to make sure it actually makes you the kind of money you need to make it time well spent?

With the training in The Complete Side Hustle Hacker Bundle, budding entrepreneurs will learn everything it takes to bet on themselves — and win.

Across seven courses, this instruction can help put some shape to your big self-made dreams. This training offers advice on the types of avenues that can generate lucrative side hustle businesses; as well as the exact steps any one-man brand needs to follow to bring a new venture from pipe dream to bonafide moneymaker.

For those who aren’t sure where to start, courses like Start a Side Hustle: Make Money on the Side or Start a Business and Start Your Own Successful Home Business can jumpstart the process. These courses will not only help layout everything needed to start a small business but even help virtually anyone figure out the type of enterprise that works best for them from retail sales to professional services.

Once you’ve got something in mind, further courses will help explore the best path to getting that idea up on its feet. If that means selling an in-demand or developing product, training like Amazon Affiliate Marketing for Beginners and Your Own, Easily Run, Home Business with Alibaba can help you leverage the resources of two of the world’s biggest e-commerce companies to help push your brand forward.

But what if your product is your own natural ability? If you’re the product, then courses like Start Your Own Life Coaching Business and How to Start a Profitable Web Design Agency Business look into what you need to know to make life coaching or a graphic design talent work, from cultivating clients to pricing to presenting yourself as an industry authority to have potential customers chasing you and not the other way around.

The Complete Side Hustle Hacker Bundle gathers up nearly $1,400 worth of insightful business defining training and makes it available for somebody who’s…well, starting a company. Right now, it’s just over $4 per course, on sale now for only $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.