Sony was in a great spot in 2015. The PlayStation 4 proved to be a hit when it launched in 2013, and now the publisher and its studios was ready to wow gamers with a stable of surprising and high-end titles. The timing for E3 2015 was perfect.
At the show, we got what may be the best E3 event ever. Sony gave us a look at the beautiful and epic Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End while showering viewers with surprises, including the resurrection of The Last Guardian and the reveal for Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Even six years later, it’s still a fun show to watch. So that’s what Jeff Grubb and I did. With the video above, you can watch along with us and listen to our commentary as marvel at Sony’s capability to master the E3 event.
It’ll make you wish that Sony wasn’t skipping out on this year’s E3.
