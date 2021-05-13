From food delivery services to safety apps and gaming, learn how it's now possible to enable accurate vertical location at scale in vertical environmentssuch as skyscrapers, apartment buildings, or malls.

AIOps startup Moogsoft this week announced the launch of new product capabilities and updates, including extended integration capabilities, incident workflow automations, and automatic event enrichment. Moogsoft says the features are designed to optimize productivity while enabling developers to focus their time on more involved tasks.

AI for IT operations (AIOps) is a category of products that enhance IT by leveraging AI to analyze data from tools and devices. Research and Markets anticipates AIOps will become a $14.3 billion market by 2025. That might be a conservative projection, in light of the pandemic, which is increasingly forcing IT teams to conduct their work remotely. In lieu of access to infrastructure, AIOps solutions could help prevent major outages, which a study from Aberdeen Research estimates cost $260,000 per hour.

Moogsoft upgraded its Create Your Own Integration service, which lets customers generate custom API endpoints they can send event and metric data to from observability and monitoring tools. Now users have the ability to integrate payloads that include multiple events, ostensibly saving time and resources.

Also new in beta is Microsoft Azure App Insights integration, a cloud-to-cloud integration that provides admins the ability to ingest metric data configured in Azure. Moogsoft analyzes the data to establish normal operating behaviors with an upper and lower threshold. If the metric deviates, an anomaly event occurs, which allows users to understand the difference between normal behavior and a potential issue.

AI-powered features

Auto Classify, another new feature in beta, taps machine learning to analyze data and determine infrastructure elements and types of failure. Meanwhile, the similarly AI-powered Auto Close extends workflow automation to automatically close any alerts or incidents when they meet the criteria users set. For example, when a metric falls back into normal behavior, the alert severity moves to “clear” and the status to “resolved.”

Dovetailing with Auto Classify and Auto Close is automated incident context with tags, which aggregates and deduplicates tags from alerts, including custom tags. New personalization capabilities are also in tow and allow users to change the order of columns, which columns are displayed, and the refresh rate of their UI.

“In a period of immense growth, our team is working harder than ever to allow development, ITOps, and SRE teams to work more efficiently,” Moogsoft VP Adam Frank told VentureBeat. “Simplicity within the user experience continues to be at the forefront of everything we release — from new and improved navigation to the ease-of-use of our industry-leading open and transparent integrations — making it even easier for our customers to take advantage of observability with AIOps and allowing them to develop more and operate less.”