From food delivery services to safety apps and gaming, learn how it's now possible to enable accurate vertical location at scale in vertical environmentssuch as skyscrapers, apartment buildings, or malls.

I wore pull-ups to bed until I was 12.

I once had bladder pain so severe I considered going to the hospital to get checked for a rupture.

I’ve winced while peeing 100 too many times.

I’ve sprinted to the bathroom between classes, thinking I would burst any second, only to let out a tiny trickle.

Those are just a few examples of what it’s like to live with urinary tract infections (UTIs). Thankfully, as I got older, my UTIs let up a bit — but never disappeared entirely.

Tired of taking antibiotics and being in pain, I started looking for answers. Why was this happening to me? Was I the only one?

Surely not: UTIs are one of the most common types of infections, and 50 to 60% of women will experience at least one UTI in their lifetime.

If UTIs are so common, why are treatment options so blasé?

No amount of water, cranberry juice, wiping front-to-back or post-sex cleanup was solving my problem. And I was becoming more scared of antibiotic resistance every time I was prescribed a bottle.

Because of my lifelong UTI trials and tribulations, I am skeptical — very skeptical — of products claiming to manage UTIs. If antibiotics can’t even keep them from coming back, how the heck will cranberry juice help?!? (I need answers!!).

So I was no stranger to the skepticism that arose when I stumbled upon Uqora, a startup brand with a line of products that are supposed to help with UTI relief.

“Eh,” I thought. “Another brand probably started by a dude who’s never had a UTI trying to capitalize on women’s problems.”

I couldn’t have been more off-base.

Uqora was founded by a woman just like me — a woman who’d spent her entire life battling UTIs. A woman who had eight UTIs in the year 2014 alone. And I thought I had it bad.

Jenna Ryan, the founder of Uqora, says she was tired of battling long waits at the doctor’s office and relying on antibiotics. This experience inspired Jenna and her partner Spencer (who, of course, was also affected, because sex, hello) to start Uqora.

Now, Uqora has two collections of products: The Complete System, which is a holistic approach to proactive urinary tract health, and the UTI Emergency Kit, which includes UTI test strips and UTI pain relief products to help you ease UTI symptoms while you wait to see a doc.

The Complete System is where the real change is at. Apparently, Uqora has helped more than 100,000 people improve their urinary health, with a new approach to urinary tract care (they are not made from cranberries!). You don’t have to take my word for it, though: Uqora has more than 10,000 unfiltered reviews from customers who have found peace of mind.

Here’s a quick look at what the Uqora Complete System includes.

Uqora Target

Target is designed to flush and cleanse your system when you need extra support, such as after sex or if you had to hold it for a long period. The ingredients in Target include d-mannose, citric acid, and other compounds clinically proven to flush the urinary tract. You can drink Target daily, every few days, and/or after sex, depending on your needs.

Uqora Control

Control is like an advanced cleanser for your urinary system. It’s designed to get rid of biofilm, a substance bacteria use as a shield to hide behind. Ingredients like green tea extract and curcumin break up the biofilm and strengthen the bladder wall. Take two capsules per day with water to keep your urinary tract clear.

Uqora Promote

Promote is a vaginal probiotic (different than a digestive probiotic) and it contains a suite of bacterial strains designed to, well, promote vaginal health. When your vaginal microbiome is out of whack, it can also affect your urinary microbiome. Uqora Promote keeps things in check.

Sayonara, cranberry juice! I never liked you, anyway.