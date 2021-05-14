Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

It feels like E3 has already begun, but while some fun announcements are coming, the GamesBeat Decides crew decides to use this episode to get the bad news out of the way. To that end, GamesBeat editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti talk about Elden Ring’s chances to show up at E3.

They also discuss their expectations for Starfield releasing in 2021. Join them, won’t you?