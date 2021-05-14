Did you miss GamesBeat Summit 2021? Watch on-demand here!

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker debuted its second new job class today during the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Fest today. And it did so in grand fashion, with producer Naoki Yoshida taking to the stage dressed in black and wielding a scythe.

Endwalker will be the MMO’s fourth major expansion, and it is coming out on November 23 (if you preorder, you get early access on November 19). Square Enix revealed the Sage job earlier this year, a new healer class for the game. Now we have the Reaper, a melee damage-dealer who can also summon a shadowy creature to aid them in battle, a voidsent (monsters from a dark, ruined world that we have seen before in the game).

A new trailer for Endwalker — which you can watch below — also revealed that players will be going to Sharlayan, a scholarly city often mentioned in the game but not yet visited. Old Sharlayan will serve as the expansion’s hub area. Radz-At-Han is another new city, and it has some clear Indian influences. The capital city of nemesis nation Garlemald will be another new zone. Oh, and we’re going to the moon too.

We’ll also be getting new dungeons and a new alliance raid — which supports 24 players fighting together — called Myths of the Realm. Endwalker also adds male Viera, a bunny-like playable race that has only been female since its introduction in the last expansion, Shadowbringers. The lion-like Hrothgar are remaining male-only for now, although Square Enix will add female Hrothgar at some point after the launch of Endwalker. The Oceania region of the world is also getting its own data center, meaning players in Australia and surrounding areas will be getting online better performance.

The trailer also showed that the game’s villain, Zenos, has himself taken up the scythe and become a Reaper. While most FFXIV jobs come from previous Final Fantasy games, the Reaper is an original creation, although it will be sharing some armor with the Dragoon job.

To unlock Reaper, you’ll have to have progressed at least one other job to level 70. Reaper starts at level 70 (Endwalker will have a level cap of 90). While many RPGs have you pick a class at the start and force you to stick with it, every character in Final Fantasy XIV has the potential to access every job in the game.

Endwalker is ending the main story of Final Fantasy XIV that started with the game’s 2013 relaunch, A Realm Reborn. After this, the game will start a new story.