Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Between COVID and the astronomical cost of studio time, it’s no wonder that 2020 was a year when everyone from first-timers to mega-stars like Metallica and Fiona Apple went the Billie Eilish route and just started recording all their new music at home.

Thankfully, the technical tools have finally begun to catch up to artist ambition on that front, with digital audio workstations like Ableton creating an immaculate array of recording and mixing abilities for musicians and composers of any level.

The latest version of Ableton’s wildly popular DAW, Ableton Live 11, debuted earlier this year — and for the adventurous or cheap (or both!) musical explorer, it’s opened all kinds of new doors crafting music that sounds like the product of a $2,000 a day studio right from your home.

The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle breaks down all those capabilities, helping audio dabblers of any experience level get the most out of this shockingly powerful app.

This eight-course collection opens with a three-part introductory session, laying out all the basics of recording and engineering audio with Ableton 11 for even the most novice of first-time users. In addition to the various workstation views and editing options, these courses also explore foundational tasks like quantization and building arrangements, as well as more intricate projects including punch and loop recording.

Next, another three courses go deeper into music production, featuring step-by-step tutorials in accomplishing all those cool effects pro producers use for warping audio, creating drum tracks, and getting the full use out of Ableton 11’s expansive channel EQ audio effects.

This collection also features a pair of courses dedicated to music theory, locking into the fine art of song construction through major and minor scales, chord progressions, and lyrics to understand why a song works — and how to make that structure work for your compositions.

The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle is a $1,600 package of intensive audio training, but thanks to this offer, the full collection is available now at over 90 percent off its usual cost, down to only $35.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.