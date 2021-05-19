Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Super Bomberman R Online is launching May 27 on PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC. This is a free-to-play take on the Bomberman series that focuses on competitive play. And to that end, publisher Konami is launching a Battle Pass that enables players to unlock extra cosmetic items.

As with other games featuring a Battle Pass, Super Bomberman R Online has a free and a premium version. But if you spend money, you’ll unlock better items more quickly. That includes cosmetic items that Konami is basing on Snake from Metal Gear Solid.

What is funny about this is that this fate mimics what Ubisoft is doing with the other breakout star of the stealth-action genre, Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher. While fans ask for new Splinter Cell and Metal Gear Solid games, Ubisoft and Konami, respectively, add Fisher and Snake as skins in other, more lucrative games.

It turns out that the one thing Fisher and Snake couldn’t sneak past was capitalism. I don’t really know what that means, but it sounds like a line from a Metal Gear game.

Super Bomberman R Online’s Battle Pass will run as seasons. The idea is to keep players coming back to the Bomberman battle royale action for weeks and months at a time. And I’m sure that eventually that’ll mean a P.T. emote to make your Bomberman act scared and yell “Jareth.”