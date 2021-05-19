Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Developer Naughty Dog released an update for The Last of Us Part II today to improve the performance of the cinematic blockbuster on PlayStation 5.

Patch 1.08 is available now on PS5. Players can select an option to have the game target 60 frames per second instead of 30. This will lead to smoother gameplay and visuals. The performance improvements come in addition to a higher resolution and faster loading times.

In a PlayStation blog post, Naughty Dog communications director Arne Meyer said fans have asked loudly for this update.

“Once patch 1.08 for The Last of Us Part II is installed on your PS5, you will find a toggle in the Display options that allows you to choose between a Framerate Target of 30 fps or 60 fps,” reads Meyer’s post. “This allows you to choose your preferred framerate to complement the rest of the enhancements that are part of the PS5 backward compatibility with PS4 games, such as an enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more.”

Meyer also said this patch is part of Naughty Dog getting familiar with the PS5.

“The team has been digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year, and we’re excited about what the future holds,” writes Meyer. “This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5.”

The Naughty Dog dev went on to say that the team will let fans know when the studio has more news to share.