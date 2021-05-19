Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

When things are going great, it’s hard to imagine that those high-flying days could ever end. But the impact of COVID, triggering a worldwide shutdown and economic belt-tightening that’s still underway more than a year later, brought more than a decade of wildly exploding business growth to a sobering, almost immediate halt.

The year that’s followed has given many business leaders and IT experts time to reflect on the needs of their brand and project toward what’s ahead. Businesses are embracing remote workers and improving how those far-flung employees work together. Workflows are adapting. And many are realizing the transformative role that cloud-based systems and tools can play in achieving that new diffused, yet arguably even more intensive 21st-century business culture.

Those with an eye toward the future can take a big, affirmative step toward what’s ahead with the help of 7 Ways Cloud ERP Helps Organizations Build Resilience and Agility, a white paper report that can guide any sized company to a smarter, faster, more interconnected future in the cloud.

This report assembled by cloud services titan Oracle NetSuite is a tantalizing vision of how firms with a well-established cloud enterprise resource plan (ERP) can create their own optimized work environment of the future, one particularly suited to survive through even the leanest of times.

As a firm hip-deep in the intricacies of the cloud and cloud-based services, Oracle NetSuite offers a unique insight into this next stage in business evolution. Here, learners will be introduced to Oracle’s 7 steps for ensuring a harmonious, interconnected workflow where all employees have access to all the information they need, regardless of their physical location, technological capabilities, and more.

This white paper features insight into that organizational change, including what’s needed to establish and effectively manage a formidable remote workforce and how to offer all departments of that business access to the same unified, accurate vision of the firm and its capabilities.

By reducing operational risk and ensuring your new cloud ecosystem is compliant with traditional accounting and regulatory standards, this paper is a roadmap to help any career-minded business pro take that career to the next level.

Plus, the close examination also ensures companies never forget the need to remain adaptable and scalable, all while keeping these processes affordable and streamlined so company profits and growth can go toward their most valuable asset: its workers.

Best of all, this complete breakdown of ERP and its of-the-moment strategies for making companies more responsive to its employees and clients, while posed and adaptable enough to take advantage of new opportunities is also available now to anyone ready to drink in its teachings, free of charge.

Oracle NetSuite is making their insightful 7 Ways Cloud ERP Helps Organizations Build Resilience and Agility white paper available simply by signing up. Just fill in some basic details, then download the white paper and start making your ideal work environment of the future a reality now.

