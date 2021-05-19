Start transforming your game’s economy and increase your bottom line. Get the free guide now.

Performance marketing firm Vungle has acquired mobile ad creative firm TreSensa Technologies mobile marketing consolidation continues.

The price wasn’t disclosed for San Francisco-based Vungle‘s third acquisition in the past six months as uncertainty in mobile gaming causes more deals to happen. In particular, TreSensa helps to create playable ads, or those that let viewers click on an ad and immediately start playing a segment of a game to try it out.

New York-based TreSensa provides app developers with a suite of tools to make playables and fully customizable gameplay ad engines through its cloud-based tools for large gaming and brand studios. No coding skill is required, and it can deploy them quickly on multiple mobile distribution channels. Its clients include game and app companies Zynga, GSN, Electronic Arts, Etermax, Mag Interactive, Mars Petcare, Kraft Foods Group, and more.

This acquisition accelerates Vungle’s to be the only mobile performance marketing platform that addresses the complete app growth cycle. Combined with GameRefinery and AlgoLift, the Vungle platform provides a suite of tools including game design and development, marketing, and measurement. The TreSensa acquisition enables Vungle Creative Labs to expose years of expertise through platform-based creative technology and offer data insights and recommendations on a large scale.

“Our vision is to be the only mobile performance marketing platform that addresses the complete app growth cycle,” said Jeremy Bondy, CEO of Vungle in an email to GamesBeat. “The TreSensa acquisition, along with those of AlgoLift and GameRefinery, accelerates this vision.”

In addition, Vungle customers will now have the ability to export successful ad creative work to run across all major platforms and channels.

IDFA driving change

Apple has driven this change with the modification to the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), which helps track users for ad targeting. Apple has prioritized privacy over ad targeting, so it’s getting a lot harder to acquire users for specialized games such as strategy titles.

“Due to changes related to the deprecation of IDFA and the ways in which mobile ads are tracked, attributed and targeted, the mobile advertising industry is currently moving in a direction that places greater emphasis on ad creative, and specifically on how to rely on contextual signals to design ad creative that drives greater relevance with placements and more resonance with audiences,” Bondy said. “Combined with GameRefinery’s Creative Intelligence insights, advertisers can take advantage of Vungle as an end-to-end destination for building, testing, analyzing, and optimizing for superior creative performance.”

Vungle wants to be the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Mobile app and game developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through in-app ad experiences.

Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle’s data-optimized ads run on over a billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns for publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands, including Rovio, Pandora, and Microsoft. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world.

This acquisition brings Vungle to over 300 employees. TreSensa was founded in 2011.